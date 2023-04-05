Channelnews reprend le palmarès 2022 des « Les champions de la croissance 2023 » publié par Les Echos le 10 février dernier en sélectionnant uniquement les entreprises du secteur du numérique. Sur les 500 entreprises du palmarès Les Echos, nous en avons ainsi dénombré 125, soit le quart, qui relevaient du secteur du numérique.

Pour en savoir plus sur la méthodologie employée, se reporter à l’article des Echos.

Liste des entreprises répertoriées dans ce classement par ordre alphabétique :

Abbeal ; Adelyce ; ADSI ; Adveris ; Aleysia ; Amexio Group ; Andjaro ; Aravati ; Astrée Software ; Atol Conseils et Développements ; Audensiel ; Axopen ; B/Acceptance ; B2Digit ; Bartle ; Be-Cloud ; Blue Soft ; Bluemega ; Captivea ; Cat-Amania ; Celeste ; Cellenza ; Certideal ; Clint ; Cogiceo ; Conexio Télécom ; Constellation ; Cristalid ; CV Consultants ; d²X Expertise ; Deepki ; Devensys Cybersecurity ; DFC Partners ; Discngine ; DQE ; E-attestations.com ; EET ; Elée ; Elevate agency ; Endexar (PurePlayer) ; Enioka ; Ethic Technology ; Euclyde Data Centers ; Eurécia ; Expert Line ; FAO Consulting ; Formind ; Freelance.com ; GAC Technology ; Hexawin ; HN Services ; Hubside ; ielo ; ILKI ; Indy ; Infogene ; Infrastructure Services ; Innov and Co ; Interactiv’ Technologies ; JLL Informatique ; Kameleoon ; Keepeek ; Kickmaker ; Kimex ; L’Atelier ; La Boîte Immo ; La Javaness ; Lease Protect France ; Leasy ; Lemonway ; Libriciel ; LittleBig Connection ; Livestorm ; Maestis ; mc2i ; MDS Partners ; Metsys ; Middleway ; Monsieur Guiz ; My Connect ; Neo Systems ; Neo-Soft ; NeoVAD ; Nextedia ; Olympp ; Openstudio ; Opteamis ; Phoenix Développement ; Platform.sh ; Plug In Digital ; Praxedo ; Propulse It ; Provectio ; Proxym France ; Pure Gaming ; Qwant ; Remober ; Saegus ; Sages Informatique ; Seenovate ; Sellsy ; Sewan ; Silkhom ; Simplicité Software ; Singulier ; smsmode; Solutel ; Soluxan ; Squad ; Symbiose Informatique ; Synetis ; Synovo Group ; Telerys Communication ; Theodo ; Unyc ; Vo2 Group ; Wallix ; Wapsi ; Web Geo Services ; Weblib ; Xelya ; Yateo ; ZOL ; ZW France.