Personal Computing Device Forecast, 2019-2023 (shipments in millions) Product 2019 Shipments* 2019 Share* 2023 Shipments* 2023 Share* 2019-2023 CAGR 2-in-1 50.5 12.4% 72.4 19.7% 9.4% Desktop + Desktop Workstation 93.8 23.0% 76.5 20.9% -5.0% Notebook + Mobile Workstation 74.9 18.4% 50.3 13.7% -9.5% Slate Tablet 107.0 26.3% 67.3 18.3% -11.0% Ultraslim 81.4 20.0% 100.3 27.3% 5.3% Total 407.7 100.0% 366.7 100.0% -2.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, November 26, 2019

Table Notes:

• All figures represent forecast data.

• Traditional PCs include Desktop, Notebook, and Workstation.

• 2-in-1 devices are a category including convertible PCs and detachable tablets. Convertible PCs are notebook computers equipped with an integrated keyboard and display that can be used in either a traditional notebook configuration or a slate configuration. A detachable tablet meets all the criteria of a slate tablet but is designed to operate with a first-party keyboard designed specifically for the device.